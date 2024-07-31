Valdez strikes out 10, Dubón hits a 2-run homer, and Astros come back for 5-4 win over Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauricio Dubón hit a two-run homer, Framber Valdez struck out 10 in six innings and the Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauricio Dubón hit a two-run homer, Framber Valdez struck out 10 in six innings and the Houston Astros came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Dubón came in to pinch hit in the sixth inning with the Astros trailing 4-3. He hit a 97 mph sinker from reliever Colin Holderman (3-2) off the signage above the left field seats to give Houston the lead. It was Dubón’s first career pinch-hit homer and helped Houston snap a three-game losing streak.

Valdez (10-5) settled in after the second inning and gave up four runs on six hits in six innings for his fifth win in his last seven starts. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

The Pirates led 4-0 but three errors by shortstop Oneil Cruz allowed three runs to score for Houston in the second and third innings. Jeremy Peña scored on a wild pitch after reaching on Cruz’s throwing error in the second.

A fielding and throwing error allowed Chas McCormick to score from first in the third inning and Yordan Alvarez to reach third. He scored on a single from Yainer Diaz.

Pirates starter Jake Woodford gave up three runs, none earned, on two hits and struck out three in five innings.

Pittsburgh scored all its runs in the second inning, two on Joey Bart’s homer onto the train tracks in left field.

Pirates hitting coach Andy Haines was ejected in the first inning after arguing a strike call on Andrew McCutchen by home plate umpire Nestor Ceja.

Bryan De La Cruz started in right field for the Pirates and went 2 for 4 after being acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Joshua Palacios (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving Monday’s game.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.75 ERA) will face RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.92 ERA) when Pittsburgh opens a three-game series against Arizona at home on Friday.

Astros: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.75 ERA) will make his Houston debut on Friday in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, who will start RHP Shane Baz (0-1, 3.66 ERA).

