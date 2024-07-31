Live Radio
US women’s midfielder Coffey to miss Olympics quarterfinal because of yellow cards

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 3:42 PM

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — United States midfielder Sam Coffey will miss her team’s Olympic quarterfinal match against Japan on Saturday because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Coffey will serve a one-match suspension after picking up her second yellow card of the Paris Games in the 2-1 win over Australia on Wednesday. She had also been booked in the 4-1 win over Germany.

___

