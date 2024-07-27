United States 4, New Zealand 1

New Zealand 1, United States 4 United States 3 1 — 4 New Zealand 0 1 — 1 First Half_1,…

New Zealand 1, United States 4

United States 3 1 — 4 New Zealand 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, United States, Mihailovic, (penalty kick), 8th minute; 2, United States, Zimmerman, (Mihailovic), 12th; 3, United States, Busio, 30th.

Second Half_4, United States, Aaronson, (Yow), 58th; 5, New Zealand, Randall, (Garbett), 78th.

Yellow Cards_Tessmann, United States, 45th+2; Sutton, New Zealand, 65th.

Referee_Glenn Nyberg.

