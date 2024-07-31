United States 3, Serbia 2 (17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-17) United States_Spiker-A. Drews (15-37), A. Skinner (11-34), J. Thompson (10-19)…

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (15-37), A. Skinner (11-34), J. Thompson (10-19) (won-total attempts); Blocker-C. Ogbogu (8-11), K. Plummer (2-8), J. Poulter (1-4), A. Skinner (2-10), J. Thompson (1-3), H. Washington (4-16); Server-A. Drews (0-5), M. Hancock (1-8), J. Larson (0-1), C. Ogbogu (0-18), K. Plummer (0-15), J. Poulter (1-20), K. Robinson (0-2), A. Skinner (0-10), J. Thompson (0-2), H. Washington (1-20); Scorer-A. Drews (16-51).

Serbia_Spiker-T. Boskovic (27-56), A. Uzelac (12-28) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Aleksic (6-14), H. Kurtagic (1-2), J. Stevanovic (3-9), A. Uzelac (1-6); Server-M. Aleksic (0-13), T. Boskovic (2-13), B. Busa (0-3), B. Drca (1-5), H. Kurtagic (0-1), K. Lazovic (1-19), S. Lozo (0-1), B. Milenkovic (0-4), M. Ognjenovic (1-17), J. Stevanovic (0-11), A. Uzelac (1-14); Scorer-T. Boskovic (31-75).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Karina Rene, Argentina. Wang Ziling, China. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

