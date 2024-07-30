United States 3, Germany 2 (21-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 11-15) United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (11-27), T. Defalco (14-28), A. Russell (15-28)…

United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (11-27), T. Defalco (14-28), A. Russell (15-28) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Anderson (1-10), T. Averill (3-14), M. Christenson (0-11), T. Defalco (2-8), M. Holt (2-17), A. Russell (0-5); Server-M. Ma’a (0-1), M. Anderson (2-18), T. Averill (4-16), M. Christenson (0-15), T. Defalco (2-15), M. Holt (2-20), T. Jaeschke (0-1), A. Russell (1-15); Scorer-T. Defalco (18-51).

Germany_Spiker-M. Karlitzek (19-35), M. Reichert (11-23), A. Brehme (10-13) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Grozer (2-9), A. Brehme (4-12), L. Maase (1-6); Server-G. Grozer (2-18), M. Karlitzek (2-16), M. Reichert (1-20), A. Brehme (1-13), L. Maase (0-9), J. Tille (0-14); Scorer-M. Karlitzek (21-60).

Referees_Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Sumie Myoi, Japan. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

