United States 15, Greece 6

United States 3 6 3 3 — 15 Greece 0 2 2 2 — 6

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_United States 11 (J. Flynn 1, M. Musselman 1, T. Prentice 1, J. Raney 1, J. Roemer 1, J. Sekulic 1, M. Steffens 1, R. Fattal 2, R. Neushul 2); Greece 13 (A. Asimaki 1, I. Chydirioti 1, M. Patra 1, E. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1, A. Giannopoulou 2, M. Plevritou 2, N. Eleftheriadou 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_United States None; Greece 3 (M. Myriokefalitaki 1, E. Ninou 1, V. Plevritou 1).

Ejections_United States None; Greece 1 (N. Eleftheriadou).

Referees_Nora Nikola Debreceni, Hungary. Frank Ohme, Germany. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Don Cameron, Australia.

