Ukraine 2, Morocco 1
|Ukraine
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Morocco
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Ukraine, Kryskiv, (Bragaru), 22nd minute.
Second Half_2, Morocco, Rahimi, (penalty kick), 64th; 3, Ukraine, Krasnopir, (Fedor), 90th+9.
Yellow Cards_Sikan, Ukraine, 34th; Richardson, Morocco, 37th; Khlan, Ukraine, 52nd; Hakimi, Morocco, 71st; Rubchynskyi, Ukraine, 72nd; Krupskyi, Ukraine, 79th; Sych, Ukraine, 90th; Sych, Ukraine, 91st.
Red Cards_Salyuk, Ukraine, 63rd.
Referee_Hector Said Martinez Sorto.
