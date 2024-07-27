Ukraine 2, Morocco 1 Ukraine 1 1 — 2 Morocco 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Ukraine, Kryskiv, (Bragaru), 22nd…

Ukraine 2, Morocco 1

Ukraine 1 1 — 2 Morocco 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Ukraine, Kryskiv, (Bragaru), 22nd minute.

Second Half_2, Morocco, Rahimi, (penalty kick), 64th; 3, Ukraine, Krasnopir, (Fedor), 90th+9.

Yellow Cards_Sikan, Ukraine, 34th; Richardson, Morocco, 37th; Khlan, Ukraine, 52nd; Hakimi, Morocco, 71st; Rubchynskyi, Ukraine, 72nd; Krupskyi, Ukraine, 79th; Sych, Ukraine, 90th; Sych, Ukraine, 91st.

Red Cards_Salyuk, Ukraine, 63rd.

Referee_Hector Said Martinez Sorto.

