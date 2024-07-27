Live Radio
Home » Sports » Ukraine 2, Morocco 1

Ukraine 2, Morocco 1

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ukraine 2, Morocco 1

Ukraine 1 1 2
Morocco 0 1 1

First Half_1, Ukraine, Kryskiv, (Bragaru), 22nd minute.

Second Half_2, Morocco, Rahimi, (penalty kick), 64th; 3, Ukraine, Krasnopir, (Fedor), 90th+9.

Yellow Cards_Sikan, Ukraine, 34th; Richardson, Morocco, 37th; Khlan, Ukraine, 52nd; Hakimi, Morocco, 71st; Rubchynskyi, Ukraine, 72nd; Krupskyi, Ukraine, 79th; Sych, Ukraine, 90th; Sych, Ukraine, 91st.

Red Cards_Salyuk, Ukraine, 63rd.

Referee_Hector Said Martinez Sorto.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up