UEFA charges Spain duo Rodri and Morata after song about Gibraltar during Euro 2024 celebrations

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri with violating its “basic rules of decent conduct” after singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s European Championship title celebration.

UEFA on Tuesday said the charges against two players also include “bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid last week after the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

The Gibraltar soccer federation filed a formal complaint to UEFA, and said Tuesday it welcomed the disciplinary proceedings.

“This is an important first step in order to establish the unlawfulness of the chant on the basis of the grounds put forward by the Gibraltar FA in its complaint,” the federation said in a statement.

UEFA said its disciplinary body will rule on the case at a later date, with the players facing a possible suspension from Nations League games in September.

At Euro 2024 in Germany, UEFA banned Albania player Mirlind Daku for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants against Serbia and North Macedonia.

Morata completed a move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan last week. Rodri, who was named player of the tournament at Euro 2024, plays for Manchester City.

