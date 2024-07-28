Two US fencers will vie for Olympic gold as Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs win their semifinals

PARIS (AP) — There will be an all-U.S. final in women’s foil fencing at the Paris Olympics after Lee Kiefer…

PARIS (AP) — There will be an all-U.S. final in women’s foil fencing at the Paris Olympics after Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs won in the semifinals Sunday.

Kiefer, the defending champion from the Tokyo Olympics, jumped for joy after beating Alice Volpi of Italy 15-10 in their semifinal bout.

Scruggs, who won 15-9 against Eleanor Harvey of Canada in the first semifinal, is assured of at least the silver medal. That means the Harvard student will become the first Black fencer from the U.S. to win an individual medal in a women’s event.

There has not been an all-U.S. final in an Olympic fencing event since 2008, when Mariel Zagunis beat Sada Jacobson in saber as part of an American podium sweep. Before that, the last time it happened was in 1904.

