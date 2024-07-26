Live Radio
Twins activate 3B Royce Lewis off injured list for series opener against Tigers

The Associated Press

July 26, 2024, 6:40 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins activated third baseman Royce Lewis from the injured list on Friday.

The 25-year-old Lewis had missed 16 games with an adductor strain. He played two rehab games with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, going 1 for 6.

Lewis is hitting .292 with 10 homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Minnesota this season.

Lewis returns to the lineup as the Twins open a three-game series in Detroit. He has a career .375 average against the Tigers.

To make room for Lewis, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Carmago to St. Paul.

