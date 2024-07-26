Tigers place All-Star outfielder Riley Greene on injured list with hamstring strain

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed All-Star outfielder Riley Greene on the injured list Friday with a right hamstring…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed All-Star outfielder Riley Greene on the injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain.

The 23-year-old Greene has been a bright spot for the struggling Tigers’ offense. He is hitting .264 and leading Detroit in homers (17), runs (57) and RBIs (51).

The fifth-overall pick in 2019, Greene made his first All-Star appearance earlier this month and has become the face of Detroit’s lengthy rebuilding project. Health has been his biggest issue. He has played 293 games in his first three big league seasons.

To replace Greene, the Tigers recalled utility player Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Toledo. Vilade is hitting .296 in nine major league games.

