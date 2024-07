Thursday’s Olympic Scores

Thursday, July 25 HANDBALL Women Denmark 27, Slovenia 19 Netherlands 34, Angola 31 Brazil 29, Spain 18 South Korea 23,…

Thursday, July 25

HANDBALL

Women

Denmark 27, Slovenia 19

Netherlands 34, Angola 31

Brazil 29, Spain 18

South Korea 23, Germany 22

France 31, Hungary 28

Sweden 32, Norway 28

RUGBY SEVENS

Men

Quarterfinals

Samoa 26, Kenya 0

Australia 22, Argentina 14

United States 33, Uruguay 17

Fiji 19, France 12

South Africa 49, Japan 5

New Zealand 14, Ireland 12

Samoa 42, Japan 7

Kenya 19, Uruguay 14 OT

South Africa 14, New Zealand 7

France 26, Argentina 14

Fiji 19, Ireland 15

Australia 18, United States 0

FOOTBALL

Women

Canada 2, New Zealand 1

Spain 2, Japan 1

Germany 3, Australia 0

Brazil 1, Nigeria 0

France 3, Colombia 2

United States 3, Zambia 0

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.