The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Tour Scores

Friday At Championship Course Carnoustie, United Kingdom Purse: $2.9 million Yardage: 7,402; Par: 72 Second Round K.J. Choi 69-69—138 Stephen…

Friday

At Championship Course

Carnoustie, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.9 million

Yardage: 7,402; Par: 72

Second Round

K.J. Choi 69-69—138 Stephen Ames 68-72—140 Richard Green 69-72—141 Padraig Harrington 71-70—141 Miguel Angel Martin 71-71—142 Arjun Atwal 75-68—143 Peter Baker 69-74—143 Paul Broadhurst 69-74—143 Angel Cabrera 73-70—143 Darren Clarke 74-69—143 Steven Alker 71-73—144 Thomas Bjorn 71-73—144 Bernhard Langer 74-70—144 Phillip Archer 72-73—145 Ricardo Gonzalez 75-70—145 Joakim Haeggman 74-71—145 Simon Khan 72-73—145 Paul Lawrie 75-70—145 Doug Barron 73-73—146 Bradley Dredge 71-75—146 Markus Brier 71-76—147 Alex Cejka 73-74—147 Greg Chalmers 72-75—147 Scott Hend 70-77—147 Scott McCarron 74-73—147 Tim Petrovic 75-72—147 Ken Tanigawa 74-73—147 Barry Austin 77-71—148 Michael Campbell 75-73—148 Clark Dennis 73-75—148 Matt Gogel 72-76—148 Scott Henderson 75-73—148 Guy Boros 76-73—149 Emanuele Canonica 71-78—149 Cameron Clark 74-75—149 Adilson Da Silva 78-71—149 Glen Day 76-73—149 Stephen Dodd 73-76—149 Peter Fowler 75-74—149 Retief Goosen 71-78—149 Jason Gore 71-78—149 Peter Lawrie 71-78—149 Mikael Lundberg 76-73—149 Shaun Micheel 75-74—149 Colin Montgomerie 76-73—149 Fran Quinn 71-78—149 Wes Short 78-71—149 Jeev M. Singh 73-76—149 Christian Cevaer 77-73—150 Robert Coles 73-77—150 Bob Estes 78-72—150 Paul Goydos 77-73—150 Keith Horne 74-76—150 Rob Labritz 77-73—150 Rod Pampling 73-77—150 Scott Parel 74-76—150 John Senden 74-76—150 David Shacklady 77-73—150 Y.E. Yang 75-75—150 Lionel Alexandre 72-79—151 Daniel Chopra 74-77—151 Hiroyuki Fujita 74-77—151 Tom Gillis 79-72—151 Thomas Goegele 73-78—151 Greig Hutcheon 78-73—151 Robert Karlsson 75-76—151 Michael Long 74-77—151 Prayad Marksaeng 73-78—151 Doug McGuigan 73-78—151 David McKenzie 74-77—151 Euan Mcintosh 74-77—151 Jason Norris 74-77—151 Greg Owen 74-77—151 Michael Wright 77-74—151 Mark Hensby 78-WD Russ Cochran 80-WD

Missed Cut

Chad Campbell 77-75—152 Jose Manuel Carriles 71-81—152 Scott Dunlap 74-78—152 Chris Gane 72-80—152 Jay Jurecic 77-75—152 Justin Leonard 75-77—152 Andrew Marshall 72-80—152 Jean-Francois Remesy 76-76—152 Paul Stankowski 75-77—152 Ian Woosnam 78-74—152 Eric Axley 77-76—153 Roderick Bastard 77-76—153 Roger Chapman 74-79—153 Philip Golding 79-74—153 Tim Herron 76-77—153 Raphael Jacquelin 79-74—153 Miguel Angel Jimenez 77-76—153 Jerry Kelly 75-78—153 Thomas Levet 78-75—153 Peter O’Malley 72-81—153 Timothy O’Neal 72-81—153 Vanslow Phillips 76-77—153 Ted Purdy 75-78—153 Mario Tiziani 76-77—153 Shane Bertsch 77-77—154 David Branshaw 78-76—154 Niclas Fasth 77-77—154 Kirk Triplett 80-74—154 Steve Allan 76-79—155 Scott Drummond 78-77—155 Ryan Jansa 78-77—155 Michael Jonzon 74-81—155 Mark McNulty 75-80—155 Jose Maria Olazabal 77-78—155 Phillip Price 78-77—155 Vijay Singh 78-77—155 Heath Slocum 77-78—155 Charlie Wi 73-82—155 Stuart Appleby 81-75—156 Rich Beem 75-81—156 Notah Begay 76-80—156 Joe Durant 78-78—156 James Kingston 79-77—156 Jeff Maggert 80-76—156 Andy Oldcorn 79-77—156 Brett Quigley 76-80—156 Jyoti Randhawa 76-80—156 Paul Streeter 79-77—156 Joe Ogilvie 79-78—157 Tom Pernice 77-80—157 Andrew Raitt 80-77—157 Patrik Sjoland 73-84—157 Omar Uresti 79-78—157 Jean Van de Velde 75-82—157 Boo Weekley 79-78—157 Peter Wilson 76-81—157 Carlos Balmaseda 78-80—158 Paul Eales 80-78—158 Garry Houston 79-79—158 Neil Rowlands 82-76—158 Brett Wetterich 78-80—158 Todd White 77-81—158 Donald Carpenter 78-81—159 Chris Riley 75-84—159 Hidetomo Sato 81-78—159 Barry Conser 78-82—160 John Kemp 79-81—160 Paul McGinley 80-80—160 Jason Perry 78-82—160 Dicky Pride 82-78—160 Jarmo Sandelin 78-82—160 Gary Orr 81-81—162 Jason Bohn 80-83—163 Rodrigo Lacerda Soares 79-84—163 Jeff Sluman 81-82—163 Fred Funk 82-82—164 Craig Shaw 83-82—165

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.