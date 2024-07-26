The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Tour Scores

Friday At Championship Course Carnoustie, United Kingdom Purse: $2.9 million Yardage: 7,402; Par: 72 Second Round K.J. Choi 69-69—138 Stephen…
Friday
At Championship Course
Carnoustie, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.9 million
Yardage: 7,402; Par: 72
Second Round
|K.J. Choi
|69-69—138
|Stephen Ames
|68-72—140
|Richard Green
|69-72—141
|Padraig Harrington
|71-70—141
|Miguel Angel Martin
|71-71—142
|Arjun Atwal
|75-68—143
|Peter Baker
|69-74—143
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-74—143
|Angel Cabrera
|73-70—143
|Darren Clarke
|74-69—143
|Steven Alker
|71-73—144
|Thomas Bjorn
|71-73—144
|Bernhard Langer
|74-70—144
|Phillip Archer
|72-73—145
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|75-70—145
|Joakim Haeggman
|74-71—145
|Simon Khan
|72-73—145
|Paul Lawrie
|75-70—145
|Doug Barron
|73-73—146
|Bradley Dredge
|71-75—146
|Markus Brier
|71-76—147
|Alex Cejka
|73-74—147
|Greg Chalmers
|72-75—147
|Scott Hend
|70-77—147
|Scott McCarron
|74-73—147
|Tim Petrovic
|75-72—147
|Ken Tanigawa
|74-73—147
|Barry Austin
|77-71—148
|Michael Campbell
|75-73—148
|Clark Dennis
|73-75—148
|Matt Gogel
|72-76—148
|Scott Henderson
|75-73—148
|Guy Boros
|76-73—149
|Emanuele Canonica
|71-78—149
|Cameron Clark
|74-75—149
|Adilson Da Silva
|78-71—149
|Glen Day
|76-73—149
|Stephen Dodd
|73-76—149
|Peter Fowler
|75-74—149
|Retief Goosen
|71-78—149
|Jason Gore
|71-78—149
|Peter Lawrie
|71-78—149
|Mikael Lundberg
|76-73—149
|Shaun Micheel
|75-74—149
|Colin Montgomerie
|76-73—149
|Fran Quinn
|71-78—149
|Wes Short
|78-71—149
|Jeev M. Singh
|73-76—149
|Christian Cevaer
|77-73—150
|Robert Coles
|73-77—150
|Bob Estes
|78-72—150
|Paul Goydos
|77-73—150
|Keith Horne
|74-76—150
|Rob Labritz
|77-73—150
|Rod Pampling
|73-77—150
|Scott Parel
|74-76—150
|John Senden
|74-76—150
|David Shacklady
|77-73—150
|Y.E. Yang
|75-75—150
|Lionel Alexandre
|72-79—151
|Daniel Chopra
|74-77—151
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|74-77—151
|Tom Gillis
|79-72—151
|Thomas Goegele
|73-78—151
|Greig Hutcheon
|78-73—151
|Robert Karlsson
|75-76—151
|Michael Long
|74-77—151
|Prayad Marksaeng
|73-78—151
|Doug McGuigan
|73-78—151
|David McKenzie
|74-77—151
|Euan Mcintosh
|74-77—151
|Jason Norris
|74-77—151
|Greg Owen
|74-77—151
|Michael Wright
|77-74—151
|Mark Hensby
|78-WD
|Russ Cochran
|80-WD
Missed Cut
|Chad Campbell
|77-75—152
|Jose Manuel Carriles
|71-81—152
|Scott Dunlap
|74-78—152
|Chris Gane
|72-80—152
|Jay Jurecic
|77-75—152
|Justin Leonard
|75-77—152
|Andrew Marshall
|72-80—152
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|76-76—152
|Paul Stankowski
|75-77—152
|Ian Woosnam
|78-74—152
|Eric Axley
|77-76—153
|Roderick Bastard
|77-76—153
|Roger Chapman
|74-79—153
|Philip Golding
|79-74—153
|Tim Herron
|76-77—153
|Raphael Jacquelin
|79-74—153
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|77-76—153
|Jerry Kelly
|75-78—153
|Thomas Levet
|78-75—153
|Peter O’Malley
|72-81—153
|Timothy O’Neal
|72-81—153
|Vanslow Phillips
|76-77—153
|Ted Purdy
|75-78—153
|Mario Tiziani
|76-77—153
|Shane Bertsch
|77-77—154
|David Branshaw
|78-76—154
|Niclas Fasth
|77-77—154
|Kirk Triplett
|80-74—154
|Steve Allan
|76-79—155
|Scott Drummond
|78-77—155
|Ryan Jansa
|78-77—155
|Michael Jonzon
|74-81—155
|Mark McNulty
|75-80—155
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|77-78—155
|Phillip Price
|78-77—155
|Vijay Singh
|78-77—155
|Heath Slocum
|77-78—155
|Charlie Wi
|73-82—155
|Stuart Appleby
|81-75—156
|Rich Beem
|75-81—156
|Notah Begay
|76-80—156
|Joe Durant
|78-78—156
|James Kingston
|79-77—156
|Jeff Maggert
|80-76—156
|Andy Oldcorn
|79-77—156
|Brett Quigley
|76-80—156
|Jyoti Randhawa
|76-80—156
|Paul Streeter
|79-77—156
|Joe Ogilvie
|79-78—157
|Tom Pernice
|77-80—157
|Andrew Raitt
|80-77—157
|Patrik Sjoland
|73-84—157
|Omar Uresti
|79-78—157
|Jean Van de Velde
|75-82—157
|Boo Weekley
|79-78—157
|Peter Wilson
|76-81—157
|Carlos Balmaseda
|78-80—158
|Paul Eales
|80-78—158
|Garry Houston
|79-79—158
|Neil Rowlands
|82-76—158
|Brett Wetterich
|78-80—158
|Todd White
|77-81—158
|Donald Carpenter
|78-81—159
|Chris Riley
|75-84—159
|Hidetomo Sato
|81-78—159
|Barry Conser
|78-82—160
|John Kemp
|79-81—160
|Paul McGinley
|80-80—160
|Jason Perry
|78-82—160
|Dicky Pride
|82-78—160
|Jarmo Sandelin
|78-82—160
|Gary Orr
|81-81—162
|Jason Bohn
|80-83—163
|Rodrigo Lacerda Soares
|79-84—163
|Jeff Sluman
|81-82—163
|Fred Funk
|82-82—164
|Craig Shaw
|83-82—165
