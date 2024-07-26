Live Radio
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 26, 2024

Friday

At Championship Course

Carnoustie, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.9 million

Yardage: 7,402; Par: 72

Second Round

K.J. Choi 69-69—138
Stephen Ames 68-72—140
Richard Green 69-72—141
Padraig Harrington 71-70—141
Miguel Angel Martin 71-71—142
Arjun Atwal 75-68—143
Peter Baker 69-74—143
Paul Broadhurst 69-74—143
Angel Cabrera 73-70—143
Darren Clarke 74-69—143
Steven Alker 71-73—144
Thomas Bjorn 71-73—144
Bernhard Langer 74-70—144
Phillip Archer 72-73—145
Ricardo Gonzalez 75-70—145
Joakim Haeggman 74-71—145
Simon Khan 72-73—145
Paul Lawrie 75-70—145
Doug Barron 73-73—146
Bradley Dredge 71-75—146
Markus Brier 71-76—147
Alex Cejka 73-74—147
Greg Chalmers 72-75—147
Scott Hend 70-77—147
Scott McCarron 74-73—147
Tim Petrovic 75-72—147
Ken Tanigawa 74-73—147
Barry Austin 77-71—148
Michael Campbell 75-73—148
Clark Dennis 73-75—148
Matt Gogel 72-76—148
Scott Henderson 75-73—148
Guy Boros 76-73—149
Emanuele Canonica 71-78—149
Cameron Clark 74-75—149
Adilson Da Silva 78-71—149
Glen Day 76-73—149
Stephen Dodd 73-76—149
Peter Fowler 75-74—149
Retief Goosen 71-78—149
Jason Gore 71-78—149
Peter Lawrie 71-78—149
Mikael Lundberg 76-73—149
Shaun Micheel 75-74—149
Colin Montgomerie 76-73—149
Fran Quinn 71-78—149
Wes Short 78-71—149
Jeev M. Singh 73-76—149
Christian Cevaer 77-73—150
Robert Coles 73-77—150
Bob Estes 78-72—150
Paul Goydos 77-73—150
Keith Horne 74-76—150
Rob Labritz 77-73—150
Rod Pampling 73-77—150
Scott Parel 74-76—150
John Senden 74-76—150
David Shacklady 77-73—150
Y.E. Yang 75-75—150
Lionel Alexandre 72-79—151
Daniel Chopra 74-77—151
Hiroyuki Fujita 74-77—151
Tom Gillis 79-72—151
Thomas Goegele 73-78—151
Greig Hutcheon 78-73—151
Robert Karlsson 75-76—151
Michael Long 74-77—151
Prayad Marksaeng 73-78—151
Doug McGuigan 73-78—151
David McKenzie 74-77—151
Euan Mcintosh 74-77—151
Jason Norris 74-77—151
Greg Owen 74-77—151
Michael Wright 77-74—151
Mark Hensby 78-WD
Russ Cochran 80-WD

Missed Cut

Chad Campbell 77-75—152
Jose Manuel Carriles 71-81—152
Scott Dunlap 74-78—152
Chris Gane 72-80—152
Jay Jurecic 77-75—152
Justin Leonard 75-77—152
Andrew Marshall 72-80—152
Jean-Francois Remesy 76-76—152
Paul Stankowski 75-77—152
Ian Woosnam 78-74—152
Eric Axley 77-76—153
Roderick Bastard 77-76—153
Roger Chapman 74-79—153
Philip Golding 79-74—153
Tim Herron 76-77—153
Raphael Jacquelin 79-74—153
Miguel Angel Jimenez 77-76—153
Jerry Kelly 75-78—153
Thomas Levet 78-75—153
Peter O’Malley 72-81—153
Timothy O’Neal 72-81—153
Vanslow Phillips 76-77—153
Ted Purdy 75-78—153
Mario Tiziani 76-77—153
Shane Bertsch 77-77—154
David Branshaw 78-76—154
Niclas Fasth 77-77—154
Kirk Triplett 80-74—154
Steve Allan 76-79—155
Scott Drummond 78-77—155
Ryan Jansa 78-77—155
Michael Jonzon 74-81—155
Mark McNulty 75-80—155
Jose Maria Olazabal 77-78—155
Phillip Price 78-77—155
Vijay Singh 78-77—155
Heath Slocum 77-78—155
Charlie Wi 73-82—155
Stuart Appleby 81-75—156
Rich Beem 75-81—156
Notah Begay 76-80—156
Joe Durant 78-78—156
James Kingston 79-77—156
Jeff Maggert 80-76—156
Andy Oldcorn 79-77—156
Brett Quigley 76-80—156
Jyoti Randhawa 76-80—156
Paul Streeter 79-77—156
Joe Ogilvie 79-78—157
Tom Pernice 77-80—157
Andrew Raitt 80-77—157
Patrik Sjoland 73-84—157
Omar Uresti 79-78—157
Jean Van de Velde 75-82—157
Boo Weekley 79-78—157
Peter Wilson 76-81—157
Carlos Balmaseda 78-80—158
Paul Eales 80-78—158
Garry Houston 79-79—158
Neil Rowlands 82-76—158
Brett Wetterich 78-80—158
Todd White 77-81—158
Donald Carpenter 78-81—159
Chris Riley 75-84—159
Hidetomo Sato 81-78—159
Barry Conser 78-82—160
John Kemp 79-81—160
Paul McGinley 80-80—160
Jason Perry 78-82—160
Dicky Pride 82-78—160
Jarmo Sandelin 78-82—160
Gary Orr 81-81—162
Jason Bohn 80-83—163
Rodrigo Lacerda Soares 79-84—163
Jeff Sluman 81-82—163
Fred Funk 82-82—164
Craig Shaw 83-82—165

