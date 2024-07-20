The Open Championship Scores

Saturday
At The Old Course
Troon, United Kingdom
Purse: $17 million
Yardage: 7,385; Par: 71
Third Round
|Billy Horschel, United States
|72-68-69—209
|Daniel Brown, England
|65-72-73—210
|Sam Burns, United States
|76-69-65—210
|Russell Henley, United States
|69-75-66—210
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|71-74-65—210
|Justin Rose, England
|69-68-73—210
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|69-72-69—210
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|70-70-71—211
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|66-69-77—212
|Matthew Jordan, England
|71-71-71—213
|Adam Scott, Australia
|70-77-66—213
|Justin Thomas, United States
|68-78-67—213
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|75-71-68—214
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|76-72-66—214
|Laurie Canter, England
|71-74-70—215
|John Catlin, United States
|76-70-69—215
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72-74-69—215
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|76-71-68—215
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|74-69-72—215
|Chris Kirk, United States
|70-76-69—215
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|73-70-72—215
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|69-75-71—215
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|73-70-72—215
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|76-72-67—215
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|71-69-76—216
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|73-68-75—216
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|72-73-71—216
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|73-71-72—216
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|73-73-70—216
|Calum Scott, Scotland
|71-75-70—216
|Brendon Todd, United States
|73-73-70—216
|Gary Woodland, United States
|76-68-72—216
|Eric Cole, United States
|72-73-72—217
|Jason Day, Australia
|73-68-76—217
|Joe Dean, England
|69-77-71—217
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|74-73-70—217
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|71-74-72—217
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|70-74-73—217
|Cameron Young, United States
|73-73-71—217
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|73-75-70—218
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|73-73-72—218
|Brian Harman, United States
|73-73-72—218
|Tom Hoge, United States
|74-70-74—218
|Max Homa, United States
|76-72-70—218
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|69-74-75—218
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|76-71-71—218
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|73-72-73—218
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-71-76—218
|Davis Thompson, United States
|74-73-71—218
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-77-71—218
|Alex Cejka, Germany
|73-74-72—219
|Harris English, United States
|76-71-72—219
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|69-75-75—219
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|72-75-72—219
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|73-74-72—219
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|73-75-71—219
|Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark
|76-71-72—219
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|71-74-74—219
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|74-72-74—220
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|77-69-74—220
|Richard Mansell, England
|75-71-74—220
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|80-68-73—221
|Corey Conners, Canada
|71-70-80—221
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|70-78-73—221
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70-73-78—221
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|72-73-76—221
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|72-72-77—221
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|73-71-77—221
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|72-72-77—221
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|79-69-74—222
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|73-73-76—222
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|75-72-75—222
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|73-72-77—222
|Thomas Morrison, United States
|75-73-74—222
|Aaron Rai, England
|73-74-75—222
|Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland
|77-71-76—224
|Younghan Song, South Korea
|71-76-77—224
|Luis Masaveu, Spain
|73-75-78—226
|Andy Ogletree, United States
|75-72-79—226
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|77-71-80—228
