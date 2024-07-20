Live Radio
The Open Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 20, 2024, 3:28 PM

Saturday

At The Old Course

Troon, United Kingdom

Purse: $17 million

Yardage: 7,385; Par: 71

Third Round

Billy Horschel, United States 72-68-69—209
Daniel Brown, England 65-72-73—210
Sam Burns, United States 76-69-65—210
Russell Henley, United States 69-75-66—210
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 71-74-65—210
Justin Rose, England 69-68-73—210
Xander Schauffele, United States 69-72-69—210
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-70-71—211
Shane Lowry, Ireland 66-69-77—212
Matthew Jordan, England 71-71-71—213
Adam Scott, Australia 70-77-66—213
Justin Thomas, United States 68-78-67—213
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 75-71-68—214
Sungjae Im, South Korea 76-72-66—214
Laurie Canter, England 71-74-70—215
John Catlin, United States 76-70-69—215
Sean Crocker, United States 72-74-69—215
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 76-71-68—215
Dustin Johnson, United States 74-69-72—215
Chris Kirk, United States 70-76-69—215
Collin Morikawa, United States 73-70-72—215
Alex Noren, Sweden 69-75-71—215
Jon Rahm, Spain 73-70-72—215
Shubhankar Sharma, India 76-72-67—215
Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-69-76—216
Patrick Cantlay, United States 73-68-75—216
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-73-71—216
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 73-71-72—216
Matteo Manassero, Italy 73-73-70—216
Calum Scott, Scotland 71-75-70—216
Brendon Todd, United States 73-73-70—216
Gary Woodland, United States 76-68-72—216
Eric Cole, United States 72-73-72—217
Jason Day, Australia 73-68-76—217
Joe Dean, England 69-77-71—217
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 74-73-70—217
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 71-74-72—217
Sepp Straka, Austria 70-74-73—217
Cameron Young, United States 73-73-71—217
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 73-75-70—218
Austin Eckroat, United States 73-73-72—218
Brian Harman, United States 73-73-72—218
Tom Hoge, United States 74-70-74—218
Max Homa, United States 76-72-70—218
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-74-75—218
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-71-71—218
Adrian Meronk, Poland 73-72-73—218
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-71-76—218
Davis Thompson, United States 74-73-71—218
Matt Wallace, England 70-77-71—218
Alex Cejka, Germany 73-74-72—219
Harris English, United States 76-71-72—219
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 69-75-75—219
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 72-75-72—219
Phil Mickelson, United States 73-74-72—219
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 73-75-71—219
Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 76-71-72—219
Jordan Spieth, United States 71-74-74—219
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 74-72-74—220
Kurt Kitayama, United States 77-69-74—220
Richard Mansell, England 75-71-74—220
Jorge Campillo, Spain 80-68-73—221
Corey Conners, Canada 71-70-80—221
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-78-73—221
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-73-78—221
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 72-73-76—221
Matthieu Pavon, France 72-72-77—221
Marcel Siem, Germany 73-71-77—221
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 72-72-77—221
Rickie Fowler, United States 79-69-74—222
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 73-73-76—222
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 75-72-75—222
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 73-72-77—222
Thomas Morrison, United States 75-73-74—222
Aaron Rai, England 73-74-75—222
Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland 77-71-76—224
Younghan Song, South Korea 71-76-77—224
Luis Masaveu, Spain 73-75-78—226
Andy Ogletree, United States 75-72-79—226
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 77-71-80—228

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

