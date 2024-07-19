Barracuda Championship Scores

Friday At Old Greenwood Truckee, Calif. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71 Second Round Mac Meissner, United States 67-63—130…

Mac Meissner, United States 67-63—130 J.J. Spaun, United States 65-65—130 Chan Kim, United States 68-64—132 Sean O’Hair, United States 68-64—132 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 66-66—132 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 65-68—133 Nate Lashley, United States 64-69—133 Vince Whaley, United States 65-68—133 Chad Ramey, United States 66-67—133 Cameron Champ, United States 67-66—133 Patrick Fishburn, United States 65-68—133 Max Greyserman, United States 68-66—134 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-67—134 Kevin Chappell, United States 69-65—134 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-67—134 Mark Hubbard, United States 68-66—134 Nick Dunlap, United States 65-69—134 Max Rottluff, Germany 68-66—134 Robby Shelton, United States 66-68—134 Rico Hoey, Philippines 72-63—135 Chase Hanna, United States 67-68—135 Neal Shipley, United States 70-65—135 Michael Kim, United States 71-64—135 Marcus Armitage, England 66-69—135 Adrien Saddier, France 66-70—136 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 69-67—136 Hayden Buckley, United States 69-67—136 Scott Gutschewski, United States 71-65—136 Matti Schmid, Germany 68-68—136 Justin Suh, United States 73-63—136 Ben Taylor, England 66-70—136 Todd Clements, England 68-68—136 Martin Laird, Scotland 68-68—136 Sam Ryder, United States 65-71—136 Mitchell Schow, United States 70-66—136 Chez Reavie, United States 71-65—136 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 67-70—137 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-68—137 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 67-70—137 Ben Silverman, Canada 62-75—137 Patton Kizzire, United States 70-67—137 Jake Knapp, United States 71-66—137 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-69—137 Sam Stevens, United States 67-70—137 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 69-68—137 Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68—137 Paul Waring, England 68-69—137 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67—138 Alex Smalley, United States 71-67—138 Hurly Long, Germany 68-70—138 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-70—138 Ian Gilligan, United States 69-69—138 Espen Kofstad, Norway 68-70—138 Peter Malnati, United States 70-68—138 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-71—138 Mats Ege, Norway 69-69—138 Lanto Griffin, United States 69-69—138 Scott Piercy, United States 69-69—138 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69—138 Ryan Brehm, United States 72-67—139 Will Gordon, United States 71-68—139 Nick Watney, United States 75-64—139 Oliver Wilson, England 72-67—139 Sam Bairstow, England 68-71—139 Joseph Bramlett, United States 73-66—139 Chesson Hadley, United States 69-70—139 Daniel Berger, United States 69-WD Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 77-WD

Missed Cut

Tyson Alexander, United States 68-69—137 Ryan Moore, United States 68-69—137 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-70—138 Matthew NeSmith, United States 71-67—138 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 71-67—138 Andrea Pavan, Italy 70-69—139 Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-70—139 Joel Dahmen, United States 67-72—139 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 70-69—139 Carl Yuan, China 71-68—139 Luke List, United States 68-71—139 Andrew Johnston, England 71-68—139 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 67-73—140 Carson Young, United States 71-69—140 Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 72-68—140 Nick Hardy, United States 69-71—140 Beau Hossler, United States 69-71—140 David Lipsky, United States 70-70—140 Brandt Snedeker, United States 71-69—140 Tom Vaillant, France 71-69—140 Kevin Dougherty, United States 70-70—140 Wilson Furr, United States 69-71—140 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-69—140 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 65-75—140 Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-73—140 Andy Sullivan, England 73-67—140 Parker Coody, United States 71-69—140 Alexander Knappe, Germany 69-72—141 Adri Arnaus, Spain 70-71—141 Martin Trainer, France 72-69—141 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 71-70—141 Greyson Sigg, United States 69-72—141 Brandon Wu, United States 70-71—141 Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-71—141 Johannes Veerman, United States 71-70—141 Bill Haas, United States 71-71—142 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 75-67—142 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 75-67—142 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 66-76—142 Louis De Jager, South Africa 69-73—142 Callum Tarren, England 71-71—142 Ryan McCormick, United States 71-71—142 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 71-71—142 Joe Highsmith, United States 70-72—142 Josh Teater, United States 71-71—142 Wesley Bryan, United States 73-70—143 Ryan Palmer, United States 71-72—143 Manuel Elvira, Spain 67-76—143 Blaine Hale, United States 72-71—143 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 76-67—143 Francesco Laporta, Italy 71-72—143 Tom Whitney, United States 71-72—143 Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-74—143 Kelly Kraft, United States 64-80—144 Sung Kang, South Korea 74-70—144 Hayden Springer, United States 74-70—144 Trace Crowe, United States 70-74—144 Austin Cook, United States 70-74—144 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 73-71—144 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 67-77—144 Patrick Newcomb, United States 72-72—144 Dylan Wu, United States 70-74—144 Clement Sordet, France 70-74—144 Aaron Baddeley, Australia 71-73—144 Tyler Duncan, United States 71-74—145 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-72—145 Keith Mitchell, United States 70-75—145 Adam Svensson, Canada 73-72—145 Troy Merritt, United States 72-74—146 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 76-70—146 Corey Pereira, United States 72-74—146 Kevin Tway, United States 77-69—146 Zac Blair, United States 71-75—146 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 72-75—147 Raul Pereda, Mexico 75-72—147 Roger Sloan, Canada 74-73—147 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 77-70—147 Erik Barnes, United States 74-73—147 Tim Wilkinson, New Zealand 72-75—147 James Morrison, England 76-72—148 Baron Szeto, United States 75-74—149 Paul Barjon, France 73-78—151 Matthew Baldwin, England 76-75—151 Gunner Wiebe, United States 77-74—151 Marco Penge, England 75-77—152 Beau Forest, United States 79-74—153 Pat Steffes, United States 76-78—154 Barclay Brown, England 76-79—155

