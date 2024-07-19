Barracuda Championship Scores

|Mac Meissner, United States
|67-63—130
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|65-65—130
|Chan Kim, United States
|68-64—132
|Sean O’Hair, United States
|68-64—132
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|66-66—132
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|65-68—133
|Nate Lashley, United States
|64-69—133
|Vince Whaley, United States
|65-68—133
|Chad Ramey, United States
|66-67—133
|Cameron Champ, United States
|67-66—133
|Patrick Fishburn, United States
|65-68—133
|Max Greyserman, United States
|68-66—134
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|67-67—134
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|69-65—134
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|67-67—134
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|68-66—134
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|65-69—134
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|68-66—134
|Robby Shelton, United States
|66-68—134
|Rico Hoey, Philippines
|72-63—135
|Chase Hanna, United States
|67-68—135
|Neal Shipley, United States
|70-65—135
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-64—135
|Marcus Armitage, England
|66-69—135
|Adrien Saddier, France
|66-70—136
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States
|69-67—136
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|69-67—136
|Scott Gutschewski, United States
|71-65—136
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|68-68—136
|Justin Suh, United States
|73-63—136
|Ben Taylor, England
|66-70—136
|Todd Clements, England
|68-68—136
|Martin Laird, Scotland
|68-68—136
|Sam Ryder, United States
|65-71—136
|Mitchell Schow, United States
|70-66—136
|Chez Reavie, United States
|71-65—136
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|67-70—137
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|69-68—137
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea
|67-70—137
|Ben Silverman, Canada
|62-75—137
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|70-67—137
|Jake Knapp, United States
|71-66—137
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|68-69—137
|Sam Stevens, United States
|67-70—137
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|69-68—137
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|69-68—137
|Paul Waring, England
|68-69—137
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|71-67—138
|Alex Smalley, United States
|71-67—138
|Hurly Long, Germany
|68-70—138
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
|68-70—138
|Ian Gilligan, United States
|69-69—138
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|68-70—138
|Peter Malnati, United States
|70-68—138
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|67-71—138
|Mats Ege, Norway
|69-69—138
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|69-69—138
|Scott Piercy, United States
|69-69—138
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|69-69—138
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|72-67—139
|Will Gordon, United States
|71-68—139
|Nick Watney, United States
|75-64—139
|Oliver Wilson, England
|72-67—139
|Sam Bairstow, England
|68-71—139
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|73-66—139
|Chesson Hadley, United States
|69-70—139
|Daniel Berger, United States
|69-WD
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|77-WD
|Tyson Alexander, United States
|68-69—137
|Ryan Moore, United States
|68-69—137
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-70—138
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|71-67—138
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|71-67—138
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|70-69—139
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|69-70—139
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|67-72—139
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|70-69—139
|Carl Yuan, China
|71-68—139
|Luke List, United States
|68-71—139
|Andrew Johnston, England
|71-68—139
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|67-73—140
|Carson Young, United States
|71-69—140
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|72-68—140
|Nick Hardy, United States
|69-71—140
|Beau Hossler, United States
|69-71—140
|David Lipsky, United States
|70-70—140
|Brandt Snedeker, United States
|71-69—140
|Tom Vaillant, France
|71-69—140
|Kevin Dougherty, United States
|70-70—140
|Wilson Furr, United States
|69-71—140
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|71-69—140
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|65-75—140
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|67-73—140
|Andy Sullivan, England
|73-67—140
|Parker Coody, United States
|71-69—140
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|69-72—141
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|70-71—141
|Martin Trainer, France
|72-69—141
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|71-70—141
|Greyson Sigg, United States
|69-72—141
|Brandon Wu, United States
|70-71—141
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|70-71—141
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|71-70—141
|Bill Haas, United States
|71-71—142
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|75-67—142
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|75-67—142
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States
|66-76—142
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|69-73—142
|Callum Tarren, England
|71-71—142
|Ryan McCormick, United States
|71-71—142
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|71-71—142
|Joe Highsmith, United States
|70-72—142
|Josh Teater, United States
|71-71—142
|Wesley Bryan, United States
|73-70—143
|Ryan Palmer, United States
|71-72—143
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|67-76—143
|Blaine Hale, United States
|72-71—143
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|76-67—143
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|71-72—143
|Tom Whitney, United States
|71-72—143
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|69-74—143
|Kelly Kraft, United States
|64-80—144
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|74-70—144
|Hayden Springer, United States
|74-70—144
|Trace Crowe, United States
|70-74—144
|Austin Cook, United States
|70-74—144
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|73-71—144
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|67-77—144
|Patrick Newcomb, United States
|72-72—144
|Dylan Wu, United States
|70-74—144
|Clement Sordet, France
|70-74—144
|Aaron Baddeley, Australia
|71-73—144
|Tyler Duncan, United States
|71-74—145
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|73-72—145
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|70-75—145
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|73-72—145
|Troy Merritt, United States
|72-74—146
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|76-70—146
|Corey Pereira, United States
|72-74—146
|Kevin Tway, United States
|77-69—146
|Zac Blair, United States
|71-75—146
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|72-75—147
|Raul Pereda, Mexico
|75-72—147
|Roger Sloan, Canada
|74-73—147
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|77-70—147
|Erik Barnes, United States
|74-73—147
|Tim Wilkinson, New Zealand
|72-75—147
|James Morrison, England
|76-72—148
|Baron Szeto, United States
|75-74—149
|Paul Barjon, France
|73-78—151
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|76-75—151
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|77-74—151
|Marco Penge, England
|75-77—152
|Beau Forest, United States
|79-74—153
|Pat Steffes, United States
|76-78—154
|Barclay Brown, England
|76-79—155
