Thaiss has 5 RBIs and Adell go-ahead homer as Angels overcome 4-run deficit and beat Rockies 10-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Thaiss drove in a career-high five runs, Jo Adell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Tuesday night.

Thaiss became the first Angels catcher to drive in five runs with two steals in the same game and the second catcher in major league history to achieve the feat after Detroit’s Mickey Cochrane in 1934.

“He just delivered big tonight but he’s been there before every time he plays, whether it’s getting pitchers through innings or whether he’s coming up with big hits,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Thaiss’ fifth start this month.

Taylor Ward drove in three runs for the Angels, who trailed 6-2 after two innings and won for the sixth time in nine games.

Los Angeles led 7-6 before Ezequiel Tovar’s seventh-inning homer off José Qujada (1-0), who got his first big league win since July 28, 2019, as a rookie with Miami. The Angels retired 16 consecutive batters before the home run.

Adell hit his 16th homer in the bottom half, a drive off Jake Bird (1-2). Adell has three go-ahead home runs in the seventh inning or later this season.

“It was a lot of fun to be down like we were and to claw back and fight back,” Thaiss said. “That was really cool and a big part of that was what Griff did from innings three through six. We don’t win that game if he doesn’t step up right there and do what he did.”

Zach Neto drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the eighth — he was called safe by first base umpire Tony Randazzo but a video review determined pitcher Justin Lawrence fielded the ball and tagged Neto before Neto reached first. Thaiss added an RBI single.

Hunter Strickland got three straight outs for his first save since Aug. 1, 2022, for Cincinnati,

Colorado has lost five straight and dropped to 14-41 on the road. The Rockies are 24-29 at Coors Field.

Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run, Ezequiel Tovar had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Rockies starter Cal Quantrill allowed seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

“It was good to see the guys have a really good effort offensively, we just didn’t pitch well; that was the bottom line,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “One of those rare games where we score a bunch and we gave up a bunch. The pitching wasn’t up to par at all today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Jordan Beck, out since breaking his left hand on May 25, homered Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque, his first since starting a minor league rehab assignment on July 23. … OF Brenton Doyle was out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game with a bruised right index finger. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (Tommy John surgery) is expected to throw as many as 30 pitches in a simulated outing Wednesday at Anaheim. … RHP Germán Márquez (elbow) played catch and is likely to have a bullpen session in the next few days.

Angels: CF Mike Trout had a setback during his rehab program, after surgery on a torn meniscus, and will miss an additional unspecified amount of time. The three-time MVP last played April 29. … 3B Anthony Rendon went back on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation after playing 14 games following a hamstring injury. … INF Michael Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. … RHP Chase Silseth, who has made just two starts this season and none since April 7, continues to deal with elbow discomfort.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-4, 6.23 ERA) starts Wednesday after giving up six runs and eight hits over four innings against San Francisco Giants last Friday. Angels RHP Davis Daniel (1-2, 5.82 ERA) makes his fourth start and first since giving up seven runs to Texas on July 8.

___

