Texas heat: It was 99 degrees outside when All-Star Game started, this time there was a roof

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas again brought the heat for an All-Star Game.

It was 99 degrees outside when the 94th Midsummer Classic began Tuesday night under the closed retractable roof at Globe Life Field. Inside, it felt like 74 degrees.

There was no roof or air-conditioning when the Texas Rangers first hosted the game in 1995. That was played at their old open-air ballpark that still stands across the street. The game-time temperature then was 96 degrees, and it felt much warmer.

The temperature in Arlington reached 100 degrees again Tuesday, and it was bright and sunny during the mid-afternoon when players walked the red carpet into the stadium from the hotel across the street where they were staying.

The high was 101 degrees Monday, when the All-Star workout and Home Run Derby were held inside the retractable-roof stadium that opened in 2020.

