Tanikawa’s strike seals Japan’s 2-1 win over Brazil at the Olympics. Spain beats Nigeria 1-0

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Momoko Tanikawa scored a long-range goal deep in stoppage time to clinch Japan’s 2-1 comeback win over Brazil on Sunday at the Olympics.

The spectacular goal followed Saki Kumagai’s equalizer from the penalty spot after Yasmin was called for a handball at the end of regulation at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Brazil was leading 1-0 after Jheniffer’s goal in the 56th minute until Japan’s late goals, capped with Tanikawa’s strike from well outside the top of the box that caught Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena out of position.

Brazil’s Marta put her head in her hands in disbelief on the bench. A victory would have all but assured Brazil a spot in the knockout round.

Brazil started Marta, the team’s longtime captain who is playing in her sixth Olympics.

A record six-time world player of the year, Marta has said this will be her last major tournament with Brazil. Every time that the 38-year-old got a touch on the ball Sunday night the Paris crowd cheered.

She nearly scored in Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the team’s opener, but the goal was called back by video review. But the win over Nigeria was a valuable three points for the Brazilians who won’t know their fate in Paris until after the last group matches on Wednesday.

Brazil dominated possession in the opening half. Mina Tanaka had a good chance for Japan in the 19th minute, but her shot went just wide. Later in the half she missed on a penalty. Tanaka has 37 goals in 82 appearances for Japan.

Japan lost its opening match 2-1 to Women’s World Cup winner Spain.

The top two teams in each of the three groups, including the top two third-place teams, advance to the quarterfinals.

Spain 1, Nigeria 0

World champion Spain beat Nigeria 1-0 to make it two wins from two in Group C.

Alexia Putellas scored in the 85th at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes to leave Spain three points clear at the top of the group, ahead of Japan and Brazil.

The game was goalless going in to the final stages when Putellas curled a long free kick past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into the top corner.

Colombia 2, New Zealand 0

Colombia recovered from opening loss to France by beating New Zealand 2-0 in Lyon.

Goals from Marcela Restrepo and Leicy Santos secured the win that provisionally moved the Colombians level on points with France in Group A.

World Cup quarterfinalist Colombia took an early lead through Restrepo in the 27th and Santos sealed the win in the 72nd.

Despite back-to-back losses New Zealand is still above last-place Canada, which was handed a six-point deduction after the drone spying scandal.

AP Soccer Writer James Robson contributed to this report.

