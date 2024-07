Summer Olympic Multi-Medalists

At Paris MEN Two Lihao Sheng, China, Shooting, 2 gold Chris Guiliano, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Matthew…

At Paris

MEN

Two

Lihao Sheng, China, Shooting, 2 gold

Chris Guiliano, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Matthew Richards, Britain, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Thomas Ceccon, Italy, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Carson Foster, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Luke Hobson, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Flynn Southam, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kai Taylor, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Elijah Winnington, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

___

WOMEN

Two

Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold

Yuting Huang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver

Torri Huske, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Summer McIntosh, Canada, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Laura Collett, Britain, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Auriane Mallo-Breton, France, Fencing, 2 silver

Gretchen Walsh, United States, Swimming, 2 silver

Manu Bhaker, India, Shooting, 2 bronze

Yufei Zhang, China, Swimming, 2 bronze

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.