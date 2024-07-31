Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Wednesday, Jul. 31 56 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot Japan 7 2 4 13…

At Paris

Wednesday, Jul. 31

56 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot Japan 7 2 4 13 China 6 6 2 14 Australia 6 4 1 11 France 5 9 4 18 South Korea 5 3 3 11 United States 4 11 11 26 Britain 4 5 3 12 Italy 3 4 4 11 Canada 2 2 2 6 Hong Kong 2 0 1 3 Germany 2 0 0 2 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 South Africa 1 0 2 3 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Ireland 1 0 1 2 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Romania 1 0 0 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Brazil 0 1 3 4 Sweden 0 1 2 3 Kosovo 0 1 1 2 Mexico 0 1 1 2 Poland 0 1 1 2 Turkey 0 1 1 2 India 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 North Korea 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Georgia 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Croatia 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Guatemala 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Spain 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 Tajikistan 0 0 1 1 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

