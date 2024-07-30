Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Tuesday, Jul. 30
45 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Japan
|6
|2
|4
|12
|France
|5
|8
|3
|16
|China
|5
|5
|2
|12
|Australia
|5
|4
|0
|9
|South Korea
|5
|3
|1
|9
|United States
|3
|8
|9
|20
|Britain
|2
|5
|3
|10
|Italy
|2
|3
|3
|8
|Canada
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Romania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brazil
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Sweden
|0
|1
|2
|3
|India
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Croatia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ireland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Turkey
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.