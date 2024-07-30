Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 4:33 AM

At Paris

Tuesday, Jul. 30

45 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Japan 6 2 4 12
France 5 8 3 16
China 5 5 2 12
Australia 5 4 0 9
South Korea 5 3 1 9
United States 3 8 9 20
Britain 2 5 3 10
Italy 2 3 3 8
Canada 2 1 2 5
Hong Kong 2 0 1 3
Germany 2 0 0 2
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
South Africa 1 0 2 3
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1
Romania 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Brazil 0 1 2 3
Sweden 0 1 2 3
India 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Kosovo 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Croatia 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
Ireland 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1
Switzerland 0 0 1 1
Turkey 0 0 1 1
Ukraine 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

