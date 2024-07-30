Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Tuesday, Jul. 30 45 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot Japan 6 2 4 12…

At Paris

Tuesday, Jul. 30

45 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot Japan 6 2 4 12 France 5 8 3 16 China 5 5 2 12 Australia 5 4 0 9 South Korea 5 3 1 9 United States 3 8 9 20 Britain 2 5 3 10 Italy 2 3 3 8 Canada 2 1 2 5 Hong Kong 2 0 1 3 Germany 2 0 0 2 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 South Africa 1 0 2 3 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 Romania 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Brazil 0 1 2 3 Sweden 0 1 2 3 India 0 0 2 2 Moldova 0 0 2 2 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Kosovo 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Croatia 0 0 1 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 Ireland 0 0 1 1 Mexico 0 0 1 1 Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Spain 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 Turkey 0 0 1 1 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

