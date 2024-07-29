Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Monday, Jul. 29
22 of 94 events
26 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Japan
|4
|2
|1
|7
|Australia
|4
|2
|0
|6
|United States
|3
|6
|3
|12
|France
|3
|3
|2
|8
|South Korea
|3
|2
|1
|6
|China
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Italy
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Britain
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Brazil
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Canada
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Sweden
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|India
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moldova
|0
|0
|1
|1
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
