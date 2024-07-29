Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris Monday, Jul. 29 22 of 94 events 26 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot Japan…

At Paris

Monday, Jul. 29

22 of 94 events

26 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot Japan 4 2 1 7 Australia 4 2 0 6 United States 3 6 3 12 France 3 3 2 8 South Korea 3 2 1 6 China 3 1 2 6 Italy 1 2 3 6 Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Germany 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Britain 0 2 2 4 Brazil 0 1 2 3 Canada 0 1 1 2 Sweden 0 0 2 2 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Kosovo 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Egypt 0 0 1 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 India 0 0 1 1 Mexico 0 0 1 1 Moldova 0 0 1 1 South Africa 0 0 1 1 Spain 0 0 1 1

