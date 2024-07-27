Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Paris
Saturday, Jul. 27
13 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|5
|China
|2
|0
|1
|3
|United States
|1
|2
|2
|5
|France
|1
|2
|1
|4
|South Korea
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Italy
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Britain
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|1
