Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris
Wednesday, Jul. 31
56 of 329 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|4
|11
|11
|26
|France
|5
|9
|4
|18
|China
|6
|6
|2
|14
|Japan
|7
|2
|4
|13
|Britain
|4
|5
|3
|12
|Australia
|6
|4
|1
|11
|South Korea
|5
|3
|3
|11
|Italy
|3
|4
|4
|11
|Canada
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Brazil
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|2
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Sweden
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Mexico
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Poland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|India
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moldova
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Romania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|North Korea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fiji
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Georgia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Croatia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guatemala
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|1
