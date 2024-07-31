Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:23 AM

At Paris

Wednesday, Jul. 31

56 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 4 11 11 26
France 5 9 4 18
China 6 6 2 14
Japan 7 2 4 13
Britain 4 5 3 12
Australia 6 4 1 11
South Korea 5 3 3 11
Italy 3 4 4 11
Canada 2 2 2 6
Brazil 0 1 3 4
Hong Kong 2 0 1 3
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
South Africa 1 0 2 3
Sweden 0 1 2 3
Germany 2 0 0 2
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Ireland 1 0 1 2
Kosovo 0 1 1 2
Mexico 0 1 1 2
Poland 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
India 0 0 2 2
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Romania 1 0 0 1
Serbia 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
North Korea 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Georgia 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Croatia 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Guatemala 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1
Switzerland 0 0 1 1
Tajikistan 0 0 1 1
Ukraine 0 0 1 1

