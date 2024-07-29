Live Radio
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 4:09 AM

At Paris

Monday, Jul. 29

22 of 94 events

26 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 3 6 3 12
France 3 3 2 8
Japan 4 2 1 7
Australia 4 2 0 6
South Korea 3 2 1 6
China 3 1 2 6
Italy 1 2 3 6
Britain 0 2 2 4
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
Brazil 0 1 2 3
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Canada 0 1 1 2
Sweden 0 0 2 2
Germany 1 0 0 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Kosovo 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
India 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
Moldova 0 0 1 1
South Africa 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

