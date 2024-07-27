Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Paris Saturday, Jul. 27 13 of 329 total events Nation G S B Tot Australia 3 2 0 5…

At Paris

Saturday, Jul. 27

13 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot Australia 3 2 0 5 United States 1 2 2 5 France 1 2 1 4 China 2 0 1 3 South Korea 1 1 1 3 Italy 0 1 2 3 Belgium 1 0 1 2 Japan 1 0 1 2 Kazakhstan 1 0 1 2 Britain 0 1 1 2 Germany 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Canada 0 1 0 1 Fiji 0 1 0 1 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 Tunisia 0 1 0 1 Hungary 0 0 1 1 South Africa 0 0 1 1 Spain 0 0 1 1 Sweden 0 0 1 1

