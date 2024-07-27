Live Radio
Home » Sports » Summer Olympic Medals Table

Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At Paris

Saturday, Jul. 27

13 of 329 total events

Nation G S B Tot
Australia 3 2 0 5
United States 1 2 2 5
France 1 2 1 4
China 2 0 1 3
South Korea 1 1 1 3
Italy 0 1 2 3
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Japan 1 0 1 2
Kazakhstan 1 0 1 2
Britain 0 1 1 2
Germany 1 0 0 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
Canada 0 1 0 1
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
South Africa 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1
Sweden 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up