Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 24

Wednesday, July 24
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Atlanta (12:20 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle OR Houston at Oakland
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group C, Irapuato, Mexico
10 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Wrexham, Santa Clara, Calif.
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals; Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Louisville, Ky.
FS2 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Wichita, Kan.
