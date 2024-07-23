Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 24 HORSE RACING 1 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 24

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Atlanta (12:20 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle OR Houston at Oakland

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group C, Irapuato, Mexico

10 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Wrexham, Santa Clara, Calif.

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals; Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Louisville, Ky.

FS2 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Wichita, Kan.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.