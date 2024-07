Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 17 FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon FS1 — Pre-Olympic Showcase:…

Wednesday, July 17

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Serbia, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. New York, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Utah, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

RUGBY

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Birmingham

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando at Nashville

FS2 — MLS: Orlando at Nashville

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Salt Lake at L.A.

FS2 — MLS: Salt Lake at L.A.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 West Coast All-Star Game: North vs. South, Bellingham, Wash.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Dallas

