Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Barcelona vs. Manchester City, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Austin, West Group
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: Happy Valley Hoopers vs. Eberlein Drive, Houston
9 p.m.
FS2 — TBT Quarterfinal: Forever Coogs vs. Team Colorado, Houston
