Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 30

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 10:10 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 30

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Barcelona vs. Manchester City, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Austin, West Group

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: Happy Valley Hoopers vs. Eberlein Drive, Houston

9 p.m.

FS2 — TBT Quarterfinal: Forever Coogs vs. Team Colorado, Houston

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

