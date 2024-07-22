Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 23 FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m. FS1 — Pre-Olympic…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 23

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers OR Boston at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Dominican Republic, Group B, Irapuato, Mexico

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Celtic, Chapel Hill, N.C.

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Honduras, Group B, Irapuato, Mexico

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 16: TBD, Lexington, Ky.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.