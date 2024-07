Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 16 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m. FOX — 2024 MLB…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 16

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — 2024 MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League, Arlington, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Indiana vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Denver, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Washington vs. Portland, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New Orleans vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Washington

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Washington (Men in Blazers Cast)

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.