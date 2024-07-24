Sports on TV for Thursday, July 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Miami OR Detroit at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Toronto OR San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Jamacia, Group A, Celaya, Mexico

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Celaya, Mexico

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals; Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA Final; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.