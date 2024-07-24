Sports on TV for Thursday, July 25

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Miami OR Detroit at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Toronto OR San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Jamacia, Group A, Celaya, Mexico
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Celaya, Mexico
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals; Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA Final; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals
