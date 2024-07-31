Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Aug. 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Western
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MILB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Party Animals at Bananas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — Preseason: Houston vs. Chicago, Canton, Ohio
ESPN — Preseason: Houston vs. Chicago, Canton, Ohio
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Toluca at Chicago, Group D
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Tigres UANL at Kansas City, Group C
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: San Diego at Angel City FC, Group B
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.