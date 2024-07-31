Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Western

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MILB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Party Animals at Bananas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — Preseason: Houston vs. Chicago, Canton, Ohio

ESPN — Preseason: Houston vs. Chicago, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Toluca at Chicago, Group D

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Tigres UANL at Kansas City, Group C

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: San Diego at Angel City FC, Group B

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.