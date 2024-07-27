Sports on TV for Sunday, July 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 28 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 28

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium (Taped)

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: 3’s Company vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Bivouac vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Cincinnati

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Edmonton

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, San Diego

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (StatCast)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR Camping World Team Series: From Duluth, Ga.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra

1 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Western Conference Final: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Querétaro at New York City FC, East Group

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: León at Portland, West Group

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Svekis, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

