Sports on TV for Sunday, July 21

Sunday, July 21

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic (Taped)

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix – Round 16, London

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Calgary

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam Tournament: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam Tournament: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at L.A. Dodgers

ESPN2 — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Eastern Conference Semifinal: Chicago at NOLA

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Conference Semifinal: San Diego at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Sacramento at Oakland

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Alliance Pro Fastpitch Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Station, Texas

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Finals; Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Finals; Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Noon

FS2 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Lexington, Ky.

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Lexington, Ky.

4 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Indianapolis

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Athletics Meet, London (Taped)

YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — 15-U Boys: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN — 18-U Girls: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ABC — 15-U Boys: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ABC — 18-U Girls: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

