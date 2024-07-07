Sports on TV for Monday, July 8

(All times Eastern)
Monday, July 8
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona OR Texas at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Memphis at Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
