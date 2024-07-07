Sports on TV for Monday, July 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 8 MLB BASEBALL 12:30 p.m. MLBN — N.Y. Mets…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 8

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona OR Texas at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Memphis at Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

