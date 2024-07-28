Sports on TV for Monday, July 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 29 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 29

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Detroit

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: Carmen’s Crew vs. Takeover B.C., Louisville, Ky.

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: The Ville vs. La Familia, Louisville, Ky.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.