Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Monday, July 29

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 10:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 29

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Detroit

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: Carmen’s Crew vs. Takeover B.C., Louisville, Ky.

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: The Ville vs. La Familia, Louisville, Ky.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up