Sports on TV for Monday, July 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 22 FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m. FOX — Pre-Olympic…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 22

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Minnesota OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Memphis vs. Miami, Championship, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, Celaya, Mexico

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.

FS2 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Louisville, Ky.

8 p.m.

FS2 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 132 TBD, Wichita, Kan.

