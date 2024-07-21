Sports on TV for Monday, July 22

(All times Eastern)
Monday, July 22
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Minnesota OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Memphis vs. Miami, Championship, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, Celaya, Mexico
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.
FS2 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Dayton, Ohio
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Louisville, Ky.
8 p.m.
FS2 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Round of 132 TBD, Wichita, Kan.
