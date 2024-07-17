Sports on TV for July 22 – 28

Adv20
Monday, July 22
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
Tuesday, July 23
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA
Wednesday, July 24
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA
Thursday, July 25
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Jamacia, Celaya, Mexico
Friday, July 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
OLYMPICS
1:30 p.m.
NBC — 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Pumas UNAM at Austin FC
Saturday, July 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — The King George And Queen Elizabeth Stakes
3 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Baltimore
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Chicago White Sox OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Celtic FC, South Bend, Ind.
6 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Manchester City, New York
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA, Canton, Ohio
Sunday, July 28
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: TBA, Cincinnati
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, San Diego
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FS1 — MLR Western Conference Final: TBD
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
