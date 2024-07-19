Sports on TV for July 22 – 28

Adv20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 22 FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m. FOX —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 22

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Tuesday, July 23

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Germany, London

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA

_____

Wednesday, July 24

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA

_____

Thursday, July 25

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Jamacia, Celaya, Mexico

_____

Friday, July 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

OLYMPICS

1:30 p.m.

NBC — 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Pumas UNAM at Austin FC

_____

Saturday, July 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — The King George And Queen Elizabeth Stakes

3 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Chicago White Sox OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Celtic FC, South Bend, Ind.

6 p.m.

ESPN — International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Manchester City, New York

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, Canton, Ohio

_____

Sunday, July 28

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: TBA, Cincinnati

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, San Diego

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Western Conference Final: TBD

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.