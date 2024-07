Sports on TV for July 20 – 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix – Round 15, London

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Washougal National, Washougal, Wash.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Penzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: Tri-State vs. Triplets, Enemies vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Trilogy vs. Power, Ball Hogs vs. Killers 3’s, 3’s Company vs. Aliens, Portland, Ore.

CYCLING

4 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20 – 83 miles, Nice to Col de la Couillole, France (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — Pre-Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. South Sudan, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship: Finals, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam Tournament: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam Tournament: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: Saratoga Live

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. Boston, Fairfield, Conn.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba (Strawweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Miami OR L.A. Angels at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Phoenix vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Milwaukee vs. Washington, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Indiana vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: New York vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Chicago vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: New Orleans vs. Denver, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Oklahoma City vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

PARALYMPICS

3 p.m.

CNBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Paralympic Trials: Track and Field, Miramar, Fla.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

5 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Eastern Conference Semifinal: Old Glory at New England

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championships: Hartford at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: St. Louis at Kansas City

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Canada, Group B, Irapuato, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at L.A. Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MXF Summer Cup: NJ/NY at Chicago

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MXF Summer Cup: Bay at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Finals; Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Finals; Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

1 p.m.

FOX — TBT First Round: The Ville vs. Unknighted, Louisville, Ky.

FS1 — TBT First Round: Aftershocks vs. Midtown Prestige, Wichita, Kan.

3 p.m.

FS2 — TBT First Round: Purple Reign vs. Team Colorado, Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.

FS1 — TBT First Round: Red Scare vs. Daguys STL, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

BTN — TBT First Round: Carmen’s Crew vs. Purple Hearts, Dayton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — 2024 WNBA All-Star Game: East vs. West, Phoenix

YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — 18-U Girls: TBD, Quarterfinal, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN — 15-U Boys: TBD, Quarterfinal, Canton, Ohio

2 p.m.

ESPN — 18-U Girls: TBD, Quarterfinal, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN — 15-U Boys: TBD, Quarterfinal, Canton, Ohio

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 21

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic (Taped)

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix – Round 16, London

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Calgary

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam Tournament: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam Tournament: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at L.A. Dodgers

ESPN2 — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Eastern Conference Semifinal: Chicago at NOLA

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Conference Semifinal: San Diego at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Sacramento at Oakland

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Alliance Pro Fastpitch Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Station, Texas

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Finals; Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Finals; Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP, Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Noon

FS2 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Lexington, Ky.

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Lexington, Ky.

4 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Round of 32: TBD, Indianapolis

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Athletics Meet, London (Taped)

YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — 15-U Boys: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN — 18-U Girls: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ABC — 15-U Boys: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ABC — 18-U Girls: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

