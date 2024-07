Sports on TV for July 13 – 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 13 ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Salina…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 13

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Salina at Albany

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nashville at Billings

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Noon

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

8 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14 – 94 miles, Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan(Pla d’Adet), France

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake St. Clair presented by SEVIIN, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Noon

CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Run 4 The Roses Classic: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Run 4 The Roses Classic: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West, Louisville, Ky.

MILB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 All-Star Futures Game: American League Team vs. National League Team, Arlington, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Denver

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez (Flyweights), Denver

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Francisco OR Atlanta at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Arizona OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs Chicago, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. New York, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Utah vs, Dallas, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane

SAILING

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 13 – Day 1, San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: Canada vs. Uruguay, Third-Place Game, Charlotte, N.C.

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Harrison, N.J.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Harrison, N.J.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis Meeting International d’Athlétisme EBS, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Chicago

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Los Angeles at Dallas

_____

Sunday, July 14

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Bowmanville, Ontario

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, 3’s Company vs. Triplets, Enemies vs. Killer 3’s, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Aliens vs. Power, Tri-State vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Anaheim, Calif.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Noon

CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at N.Y. Mets OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 MLB Draft: First Round

MLBN — 2024 MLB Draft: First Round

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Houston vs. Washington, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Orlando vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

SAILING

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 13 – Day 2, San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. England, Final, Berlin

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: Argentina vs. Colombia, Final, Miami

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

Noon

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Connecticut

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Minnesota

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.