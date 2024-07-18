Sports on TV for Friday, July 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 19
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Arena Bowl XXXIII: Albany vs. Billings, East Rutherford, N.J.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
5 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Detroit at Toronto
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Diego at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at L.A. Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Boston, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: New York vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Celaya, Mexico
11 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: El Paso at Phoenix
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MXF Summer Cup: Utah at Seattle
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP Semifinals
THE BASKETBALL TOURNMANET
6 p.m.
FS2 — TBT First Round: All Good Dawgs vs. Fail Harde, Indianapolis
8 p.m.
BTN — TBT First Round: Assembly Ball vs. The Cru, Indianapolis
FS2 — TBT First Round: La Familia vs. 305 Ballers, Lexington, Ky.
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 WNBA Skills Competition: From Phoenix
YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — 15-U Boys: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — 18-U Girls: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — 15-U Boys: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — 18-U Girls: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio
