Sports on TV for Friday, July 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 19 ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE 5:30 p.m. CBSSN — Arena…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 19

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arena Bowl XXXIII: Albany vs. Billings, East Rutherford, N.J.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Detroit at Toronto

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at L.A. Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Boston, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: New York vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Celaya, Mexico

11 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: El Paso at Phoenix

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MXF Summer Cup: Utah at Seattle

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP Semifinals

THE BASKETBALL TOURNMANET

6 p.m.

FS2 — TBT First Round: All Good Dawgs vs. Fail Harde, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

BTN — TBT First Round: Assembly Ball vs. The Cru, Indianapolis

FS2 — TBT First Round: La Familia vs. 305 Ballers, Lexington, Ky.

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 WNBA Skills Competition: From Phoenix

YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — 15-U Boys: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — 18-U Girls: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — 15-U Boys: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — 18-U Girls: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.