Sports betting roundup: Xander Schauffele goes from third favorite to first place at British Open

Xander Schauffele had the third shortest odds heading into the British Open at the BetMGM online sportsbook, and he ended up first on the leaderboard.

Schauffele won his second golf major of the season at Royal Troon on Sunday. He also won the PGA Championship in May.

Schauffele shot 6-under 65 in the final round to finish at 9 under, beating Justin Rose and Billy Horschel by two.

Trends of the Week

Schauffele had +1200 odds to win before the British Open started, behind only Scottie Scheffler (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+800). In pretournament outright betting, he pulled in the sixth-most tickets (3.4%) and the sixth-most money (3.6%).

Tiger Woods missed the cut at plus 14 following Friday’s second round. At +200 to make it to the weekend, he was the most bet player to make the cut. The four most bet players to miss the cut in terms of tickets — Brooks Koepka (+160), Dustin Johnson (-110), Jordan Spieth (+160) and Max Homa (+110) — all made it.

In an Olympic tuneup on Saturday, the United States basketball team played South Sudan in London. The Americans escaped with a 101-100 victory, which came after they closed as 43.5-point favorites in basketball odds. Only 21% of the money was on Team USA to cover.

Upsets of the Week

In the WNBA All-Star Game, Team WNBA beat Team USA 117-109. Only 33% of the money was on Team WNBA, who were +225 to win. Arike Ogunbowale set a WNBA All-Star Game record with 34 points to earn her second All-Star Game MVP.

Virna Jandiroba submitted Amanda Lemos via armbar at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the second round in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday. At -135, Jandiroba took in only 29% of the bets.

Coming Up

Coming out of the All-Star break, a few MLB awards odds have changed and some players are taking in more action.

Aaron Judge is the favorite in the AL MVP market at -400, but is taking in 6.2% of the bets and 19.9% of the money. At +2000, Juan Soto is taking in the most tickets (12.4%) and second-most money (12.6%).

In NL Cy Young odds, Zach Wheeler has the shortest odds at +190, but Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes (+400) is the favorite among bettors. He’s bringing in the most tickets (16.3%) and the most money (22.2%).

