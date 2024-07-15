Sports betting roundup: Pete Alonso has best odds to win MLB’s Home Run Derby on BetMGM Sportsbook

The Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments concluded on Sunday with some exciting championship games. Spain beat England 2-1 to…

Spain beat England 2-1 to win the Euro 2024 championship. Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal in the 86th minute proved to be the game-winner. It was Spain’s fourth European Championship, which is the most all time.

Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title, as they took down Columbia 1-0. Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal was the game-winner.

Trends of the Week

In soccer betting, Spain (+145) took in 59% of the bets and 71% of the money at the BetMGM online sportsbook for the final. They entered the tournament with +800 odds to win the title, the fifth-shortest odds of any country. England and France opened with the best odds at +350. Spain took in the most money (26%) to win the tournament.

Argentina (+105) took in 54% of the bets and 57% of the money in the Copa America final. The four most-bet props for the game did not hit. Colombia did not win the trophy, the Over 2.5 goals did not win, Lionel Messi did not score a goal and both teams did not score.

Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon for the second straight year, defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Alcaraz (-135) brought in 46% of the bets and 50% of the money.

The Guardians selected Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB amateur draft on Sunday night. In MLB betting, he closed at +100 to be the first pick, but earlier in the day, he was -200. JJ Wetherholt went from +240 to be the top pick in the morning to -110 just prior to the draft.

Upsets of the Week

Robert Macintyre won the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his second career PGA Tour win. It came in his home country, which made it even more special. Macintyre eagled the 16th hole and birdied the 18th hole to finish at 18-under and win by a shot. He entered the tournament with +3000 odds to win and drew 2.8% of the bets and 4.4% of the money in pre-tournament betting.

Coming up

MLB’s Home Run Derby is Monday night from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Pete Alonso (+310) has the best odds to win, but he’s closely followed by Marcell Ozuna (+375) and Gunnar Henderson (+450). Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. are +500.

The American League is slightly favored to win Tuesday’s All-Star Game, as they are -115, and the National League is -105.

