Sports betting roundup: England pulls in plenty of action from bettors at Euro 2024

England’s players left it late for themselves and for bettors at BetMGM online sportsbook when the national soccer team escaped with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia at the European Championship.

England (-225) took in 81% of the money, while Harry Kane to score a goal at +100 was the second-most bet prop for the game. Kane scored the game-winner in extra time on Sunday.

Soccer betting has provided plenty of action with Euro 2024 and the Copa America both in full swing.

There have been upsets in both tournaments, including the United States losing to Panama 2-1 at the Copa America on Thursday.

Trends of the Week

England, a pre-tournament favorite to win its first European Championship, advanced to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals with the victory over Slovakia.

Jude Bellingham scored in the fifth minute of added time to make it 1-1, and Kane scored the winning goal in extra time.

At UFC 303, Alex Pereira defeated Jiří Procházka with a TKO in the second round of the light heavyweight title rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira (-160) drew 53% of the bets and 58% of the handle, while Pereira winning KO/TKO or DQ (-105) was the most-bet prop.

Upsets of the Week

The United States was -250 at Copa America, while Panama was +725. In terms of betting, 69% of the bets and 87% of the money was on the United States. The U.S. played the majority of the match a man down after Tim Weah received a red card in the 18th minute.

An even bigger upset occurred at Euro 2024 earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Georgia (+950) beat Portugal 2-0. Georgia drew only 13% of the bets and 7% of the money. With the victory, Georgia advanced to the last 16, but lost to Spain 4-1 on Sunday.

On the PGA Tour, Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He entered the week with +6600 odds to win and only drew 0.8% of the bets and 1.5% of the money in pre-tournament outright betting. He finished at 18-under, which gave him a one-shot victory. He also won the event three years ago for his only other career PGA Tour victory.

Coming Up

As of Monday, England has the best odds to win Euro 2024 at +350, while Spain (+400) and Germany (+450) are right behind.

In the Copa America, Argentina has the best odds to win at +125, while Brazil is next at +275. Uruguay is third at +400.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

