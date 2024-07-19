Sports betting roundup: Bettors favoring Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark in WNBA rookie of year race

The WNBA season has reached the All-Star break, which makes it a good time to look at the season as…

The WNBA season has reached the All-Star break, which makes it a good time to look at the season as a whole and how the championship odds and individual player awards have changed since the start.

The New York Liberty have the best record in the league at 21-4, thanks to a 12-1 record at home. The Connecticut Sun are next at 18-6, followed by the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm at 17-8.

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever are seventh at 11-15.

WNBA Championship Odds

Despite being fifth in the standings, the Las Vegas Aces (16-8) have the best odds to win the WNBA title at the BetMGM online sportsbook. After opening the year at +115, the defending league champions are now +140. The Liberty are right behind at +180 after opening the year at +250.

The Fever opened the year +2500 and are now +8000. With that being said, Indiana is pulling in the most tickets (23.2%) and the third-most money (16.2%).

The Liberty are taking in the most money (25.6%) on the third-most tickets (13.3%). Meanwhile, the Aces are taking in the second-most money (23.4%) on the second-most tickets (17%).

WNBA MVP Odds

A’ja Wilson is now a massive favorite to win the league MVP. Basketball odds have her -5000 after opening the year +175.

Wilson is averaging 27.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She leads the league in scoring.

The Aces star is pulling in the second-most money (26.5%) on the second-most tickets (10.5%).

Clark, who is now +12500 after opening +1200, is still bringing in the most tickets (52.6%) on the most money (40.1%).

The rookie is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-high 8.2 assists per game.

WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds

The rookie of the year award is a two-person race between Clark and Angel Reese.

Clark has the best odds to win at -1200 after opening at -650. Reese is +550 after opening +4000.

Bettors are favoring Reese, as she is drawing a massive 80.2% of the money on 68.4% of the tickets.

Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM Sportsbook.

