MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -235 Toronto +194 Kansas City -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-235
|Toronto
|+194
|Kansas City
|-186
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+156
|Seattle
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-134
|at MILWAUKEE
|+114
|at ARIZONA
|-174
|Washington
|+146
|at CINCINNATI
|-148
|Chicago Cubs
|+126
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-245
|Miami
|+200
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-136
|N.Y Yankees
|+116
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Pittsburgh
|+176
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Colorado
|+116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-200
|Oakland
|+168
