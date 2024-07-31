MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -235 Toronto +194 Kansas City -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -235 Toronto +194 Kansas City -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156 Seattle -118 at BOSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -134 at MILWAUKEE +114 at ARIZONA -174 Washington +146 at CINCINNATI -148 Chicago Cubs +126 LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -245 Miami +200 at PHILADELPHIA -136 N.Y Yankees +116 Minnesota OFF at N.Y METS OFF Texas OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at HOUSTON -210 Pittsburgh +176 at LA ANGELS -136 Colorado +116 at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Oakland +168

