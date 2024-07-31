Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -235 Toronto +194
Kansas City -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156
Seattle -118 at BOSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -134 at MILWAUKEE +114
at ARIZONA -174 Washington +146
at CINCINNATI -148 Chicago Cubs +126
LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -245 Miami +200
at PHILADELPHIA -136 N.Y Yankees +116
Minnesota OFF at N.Y METS OFF
Texas OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at HOUSTON -210 Pittsburgh +176
at LA ANGELS -136 Colorado +116
at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Oakland +168

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

