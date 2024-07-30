Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF
at BALTIMORE -198 Toronto +166
Seattle -120 at BOSTON +102
Kansas City -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF
at ARIZONA -178 Washington +150
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN DIEGO +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -126 N.Y Yankees +108
at TAMPA BAY -172 Miami +144
at N.Y METS -132 Minnesota +112
Texas -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
at HOUSTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at LA ANGELS -130 Colorado +110
at SAN FRANCISCO -178 Oakland +150

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up