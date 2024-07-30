MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF at BALTIMORE -198 Toronto +166 Seattle -120…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|-198
|Toronto
|+166
|Seattle
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Kansas City
|-180
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-178
|Washington
|+150
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at SAN DIEGO
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Minnesota
|+112
|Texas
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Colorado
|+110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-178
|Oakland
|+150
