MLB Tuesday

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF at BALTIMORE -198 Toronto +166 Seattle -120 at BOSTON +102 Kansas City -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF at ARIZONA -178 Washington +150 LA Dodgers -142 at SAN DIEGO +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -126 N.Y Yankees +108 at TAMPA BAY -172 Miami +144 at N.Y METS -132 Minnesota +112 Texas -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 at HOUSTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF at LA ANGELS -130 Colorado +110 at SAN FRANCISCO -178 Oakland +150

