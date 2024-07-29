MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -188 Toronto +158 at BALTIMORE -158 Toronto +134 Cleveland -116…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -188 Toronto +158 at BALTIMORE -158 Toronto +134 Cleveland -116 at DETROIT -102 Seattle -116 at BOSTON -102 Kansas City -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at MILWAUKEE -126 Atlanta +108 at ARIZONA -164 Washington +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -152 N.Y Yankees +128 Minnesota -112 at N.Y METS -104 Texas -122 at ST. LOUIS +104 Pittsburgh -158 at HOUSTON +134

