Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -188 Toronto +158
at BALTIMORE -158 Toronto +134
Cleveland -116 at DETROIT -102
Seattle -116 at BOSTON -102
Kansas City -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at MILWAUKEE -126 Atlanta +108
at ARIZONA -164 Washington +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -152 N.Y Yankees +128
Minnesota -112 at N.Y METS -104
Texas -122 at ST. LOUIS +104
Pittsburgh -158 at HOUSTON +134

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

